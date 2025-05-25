kommentar Secret dopers Doping-free sport in Germany - an illusion Stand: 25.05.2025 20:22 Uhr

For years, the impression has been that there are hardly any cases of doping in Germany. It is now clearer than ever that this has nothing to do with reality.

Von Hajo Seppelt

The doping case of canoeist Martin Hiller, whose name was not published by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for data protection reasons after he was found guilty in a final doping verdict, is an eye-opener. According to ARD research, there may be more than 100 other dopers from at least 18 Olympic sports federations whose names have never been made public in the past five years

First, there is a simple question at the heart of the matter: how can it be that practically no one knows about this? This is a question that sports politicians and officials must ask themselves, but of course we sports journalists must also ask ourselves. Have we not looked or listened closely enough?

Basic principle of the fight against doping undermined

It is clear that, due to the intervention of a single amateur cyclist, data protectionists have undermined the basic principle of the fight against doping for years. This principle is that those who cheat must fear that they will be publicly shamed for doing so. If the European Court of Justice rules in favour of the data protectionists in a few months' time, the fight against doping could even lose this powerful weapon for good.

The professional associations and the NADA also bear responsibility for the fact that virtually no one was aware of this issue. The NADA, as Germany's highest authority for the fight against doping, should have dealt with the problem much more aggressively. It merely mentioned it matter-of-factly in passing in annual reports or in specialist articles. But this is about much more than just legal technicalities in data protection issues. The problem affects top-level sport, an area that is often scrutinised by the public.

Urgent review required

Athletes rightly seek the media spotlight, benefiting from publicity and marketing contracts, and often from substantial public funding. At the same time, they often complain, quite rightly, that their achievements are still not sufficiently recognised.

The protection of personal rights is an important task in society. But it cannot be that those who trample on all the noble principles of sport are allowed to claim not to be named when they are exposed as cheats. It is understandable that the NADA is reluctant to take considerable risks, including financial risks, due to data protection concerns. However, the fact that one of the cornerstones of the anti-doping fight in Germany has been crumbling for five years because of a single case is scandalous and requires urgent review and correction.