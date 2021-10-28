Neuer Abschnitt
Verein: SC Garmisch
Disziplinen: Kombination, Super-Kombination, Super-G, Slalom,
Geburtstag: 25.05.1996
Größe: 1,84 Meter
Gewicht: 75 Kilogramm
Größte Erfolge
Junioren-WM: Teilnahme 2017
Deutscher Junioren-Meister im Slalom 2016
7 Siege in FIS-Rennen
Beste Weltcup-Platzierung
15. Platz im Super-G 2020 in Bormio
Weltcup-Bilanz 2020/2021
15. Platz - Super-G Bormio
26. Platz - Abfahrt Bormio
25. Platz - Abfahrt Gamrisch-Partenkirchen
18. Platz - Super-G Garmisch-Partenkirchen
Gesamtweltcup: 100.
Stand: 28.10.2021, 15:27