On Symposium in Lausanne “Conspiracy theories": WADA President blasts critics

United States continues to withhold millions of dollars in funding for the World Anti-Doping Agency. But a war of words at the heart of the global movement for clean sport is showing no sign of easing.

Von Hajo Seppelt, Nick Butler, Jörg Winterfeldt

WADA President Witold Banka has today lashed out at what he described as “conspiracy theories and politically motivated attacks” from those questioning the body he leads. Travis Tygart, the United States Anti-Doping Agency boss and his chief public critic, has meanwhile called for a “change in direction at the very top” of the organisation.

It comes after a tumultuous year for the World Anti-Doping since ARD revealed that they had approved the possible secret cover-up of positive drugs tests from 23 Chinese swimmers shortly before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Speaking in his Presidential address at the WADA Symposium in Lausanne, Banka claimed that this criticism “called into question the integrity of WADA and its team of around 180 dedicated staff members”.

He added: “We’ve determined that it is useless to argue with people unwilling to accept clear evidence, whose role is to damage WADA and who have no desire to find a resolution. We have to conclude that they can no longer be thought of as credible clean sport partners. They believe in conspiracy theories… I was always taught: if you want to change the world, start at home. But instead of cleaning their own back yard, they try to shift attention elsewhere and that is why they are attacking WADA."

Many NADOs still question WADA’s stance

The aggressive nature of Banka’s comments raised eyebrows among delegates on the shore of Lake Geneva. Concern over WADA’s response to the China affair is by no means limited to just United States. Eighteen National Anti-Doping Agencies, including in Germany, have joined forces to organise resistance following the China case. The 23 swimmers were cleared in China for alleged contamination and not even provisionally suspended, as required by the rules. All with the blessing of WADA, despite Chinese authorities having produced no proof for the claimed contamination.

Banka and all other WADA officials turned down interview requests from the ARD Doping Editorial Team during its annual meeting and cancelled a scheduled media conference, ostensibly due to the lack of journalists present.

“WADA allowed China to have a special set of rules”

“WADA allowed China to have a special set of rules where the rules didn't apply to Chinese athletes and these are the very rules that apply around the world to everyone else,” Tygart told ARD during the event. “You can look at the rules and it's very clear. Failure to notify the athletes, failure to do be samples, failure to put in provisional mandatory suspensions, failure to disqualify, failure to give a consequence is a complete upheaval of the very rules that the rest of us are following."

Tygart added: And that's why there's been the outrage by so many and the loss of confidence from athletes across the world, who see one country getting special treatment under the rules, and that's just not simply fair. It's not a system that should be sustainable, so we absolutely need to have... a change in direction at the very top of the World Anti-Doping programme.”

WADA still missing $3.6 million of US funding

Multiple delegates told ARD during the Symposium that they question whether Banka’s aggressive approach would be the best way to ensure a change in stance as United States continues to withhold funding of $3.6 million due for 2024. The US is WADA’s biggest financial backer. This decision was made by the Presidential Administration of Joe Biden but is set to continue under his successor Donald Trump, who has been notably hostile to international organisations he perceives as squandering American public money.

It comes as the US prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and then both the 2028 and 2034 editions of the Olympic Games. “We're calling it the mega decade in the United States,” Tygart told ARD, adding: “But at the same time we're doing that, We're not paying our dues to the World Anti-Doping Agency. There's obviously a disconnect between the two, and the disconnect is we're not going to pay an organisation that time after time proves that it's not worth the money that it's receiving”.

Banka expected to be unchallenged for WADA Presidency

Banka is expected to be the only candidate to stand for re-election for a final three-year term as WADA President later this year. ARD understands that other interested parties have been prevented from standing after they were unable to receive any support from the International Olympic Committee-controlled sports movement that constitutes 50 per cent of WADA membership.

The former track and field athlete and Polish Sports Minister also attempted to blame his US critics over the Enhanced Games, the controversial planned event that would allow athletes to use any doping substance they wish to. “I hope that these globetrotters around the world focusing on WADA and not their own responsibilities will be brave enough to take a strong stance, especially against the influential people who intend to finance the Enhanced Games,” he said.

Known investors behind the event include billionaire Peter Thiel and Donald Trump Jr, the son of United States President Trump.