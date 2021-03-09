Direkter Vergleich | Fußball Champions League: Sevilla gegen Dortmund - Direkter Vergleich - 3. Gruppenspieltag - 2022/2023 | Live und Ergebnisse
Direkter Vergleich
Champions League, Fußball - Gruppe G
Stadion
Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Schiedsrichter
Maurizio Mariani
Direkter Vergleich
- Begegnungen
- 4
- Siege Sevilla FC
- 1
- Siege Borussia Dortmund
- 1
- Unentschieden
- 2
- Torverhältnis
- 7 : 7
Letzte Spiele
09.03.2021
21:00
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
2
SEV
Sevilla
Sevilla FC
2
Beendet
17.02.2021
21:00
Sevilla FC
Sevilla
SEV
2
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
3
Beendet
15.12.2010
21:05
Sevilla FC
Sevilla
SEV
2
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
Beendet
2:2
30.09.2010
19:00
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
0
SEV
Sevilla
Sevilla FC
1
Beendet
0:1
Höchste Siege
