Direkter Vergleich | Fußball Champions League: Sevilla gegen Dortmund - Direkter Vergleich - 3. Gruppenspieltag - 2022/2023 | Live und Ergebnisse

Direkter Vergleich

Champions League, Fußball - Gruppe G

21:00
Live
Sevilla
Sevilla FC
0:1
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
Stadion
Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Schiedsrichter
Maurizio Mariani
Direkter Vergleich

Begegnungen
4
Siege Sevilla FC
1
Siege Borussia Dortmund
1
Unentschieden
2
Torverhältnis
7 : 7

Letzte Spiele

09.03.2021
21:00
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
2
Sevilla FC
SEV
Sevilla
Sevilla FC
2
Beendet
2:2
17.02.2021
21:00
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Sevilla
SEV
2
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
3
Beendet
2:3
15.12.2010
21:05
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Sevilla
SEV
2
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
Beendet
2:2
30.09.2010
19:00
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
0
Sevilla FC
SEV
Sevilla
Sevilla FC
1
Beendet
0:1

Höchste Siege

17.02.2021
21:00
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Sevilla
SEV
2
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
3
Beendet
2:3
30.09.2010
19:00
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
0
Sevilla FC
SEV
Sevilla
Sevilla FC
1
Beendet
0:1
