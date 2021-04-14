Direkt zum Inhalt

Direkter Vergleich | Fußball Champions League: Man City gegen Dortmund - Direkter Vergleich - 2. Gruppenspieltag - 2022/2023 | Live und Ergebnisse

Champions League Spielplan

Direkter Vergleich

Champions League, Fußball - Gruppe G

Stadion
Etihad Stadium
Schiedsrichter
Daniele Orsato
Direkter Vergleich

Begegnungen
5
Siege Manchester City
2
Siege Borussia Dortmund
2
Unentschieden
1
Torverhältnis
5 : 5

Letzte Spiele

14.04.2021
21:00
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
1
Manchester City
MCI
Man City
Manchester City
2
Beendet
1:2
06.04.2021
21:00
Manchester City
Manchester City
Man City
MCI
2
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
1
Beendet
2:1
21.07.2018
03:05
Manchester City
Manchester City
Man City
MCI
0
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
1
Beendet
0:1
04.12.2012
20:45
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
1
Manchester City
MCI
Man City
Manchester City
0
Beendet
1:0
03.10.2012
20:45
Manchester City
Manchester City
Man City
MCI
1
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
1
Beendet
1:1

