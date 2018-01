Video starten, abbrechen mit Escape

Video: Doping Top Secret - Olympic conspiracy (part two)

Sportschau | 31.01.2018 | Länge: 26:53 Min.

Whistleblower Rodchenkov: Putin ordered Sotschi-Operation – state-sanctioned doping already in 2008. Former director of the Moscow Anti-Doping-Lab raises serious accusations against President Vladimir Putin in a new film by the ARD doping editorial office. | video