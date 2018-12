WADA-Präsident Reedie: Seine zwielichtige Rolle im Russland-Skandal

WADA-president Reedie plays sketchy role in Russia scandal

Sporting leaders love to speak of their "zero tolerance" approach to doping. But the response four years on from ARD's first revelations of a state-sponsored programme in Russia has been inconsistent and clouded by politics and pragmatism. Hajo Seppelt and Nick Butler explore the role played by World Anti-Doping Agency President Craig Reedie. | mehr