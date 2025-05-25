Exclusive: world champions among secret dopers Names withheld: up to 130 unknown German dopers Stand: 25.05.2025 17:28 Uhr

ARD investigations reveal that Germany's doping hunters have not published the names of convicted dopers for years due to data protection risks. This has not even been noticed by many sports insiders.

Von Hajo Seppelt, Jörg Winterfeldt, Nick Butler, Lea Löffler and Paola Mester

The most astonishing thing is how long the secrecy went unnoticed. Since March 2020, NADA has stopped publishing the names of those sanctioned for doping. It only compiles statistics once a year, usually sometime in June, which also lists the numbers of positive doping tests in Germany. However, NADA no longer names the cheats.

The ARD doping editorial team only noticed this practice when, following a tip-off about a doping case involving German canoeist Martin Hiller [link to Hiller text here!], a former world and European champion, it asked NADA about the case. The NADA had conducted the proceedings itself, not an international institution, and had banned Hiller, who had tested positive for three anabolic substances in two doping tests, for four years in mid-February 2025. However, the NADA did not make the case public, even though it involved a highly decorated athlete from one of Germany's most successful Olympic sports.

Martin Hiller, former world and European champion

90 percent of cheaters not known by name

A comparison between the published figures with the known names of dopers then revealed a glaring discrepancy: According to NADA, around 90 percent of cheaters have not been made public in the past five years, which is estimated to be between 70 and 130 dopers. They also come from high-profile sports such as athletics and swimming, from up to 18 Olympic sports. As the data from 2024 onwards is not known, the number could be even higher.

“From the public's point of view, there is a lack of transparency and openness when it comes to the fight against doping,” complains Cologne-based sports lawyer Jan F. Orth, adding: “people are being kept in the dark.” The practice had not been noticed for so long because, despite the NADA's restrictive stance, some individual doping cases had come to light, published in these few cases either by third parties or by those affected themselves.

NADA cites legal risks

Only when asked specifically about cases that had become known by name did the NADA then admit the facts to the media. However, the anti-doping campaigners did not go public on their own initiative. Only when asked specifically about cases that had become known by name did the NADA then admit the facts to the media. However, the anti-doping campaigners did not go public on their own initiative.

The World Anti-Doping Code expressly requires the publication of legally concluded cases, naming the doper and providing other details. The NADA, on the other hand, cites legal risks.

Dr. Lars Mortsiefer, Chairman of the Board of NADA.

According to its chairman Lars Mortsiefer, it is "committed to transparency, traceability and valid decisions in an important area of anti-doping work. However, this currently conflicts with the applicable data protection law."

The never-ending scrutiny of data protection authorities

An investigation launched more than five years ago by the North Rhine-Westphalia State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, who is responsible for NADA, is still ongoing. It was initiated by an amateur cyclist who is fighting against the publication of sanction decisions. According to the preliminary assessment of the data protection authorities, the publication of personal information is not permissible because there is no legal basis for it.

Cologne-based sports lawyer Orth points out: ‘The legal consequences facing NADA, namely claims for damages from athletes or fines from data protection authorities under the General Data Protection Regulation, are considerable.’ However, although the underlying General Data Protection Regulation applies throughout Europe, hardly any other national anti-doping organisation is as restrictive as the German one when it comes to publishing the names of cheats.

‘Athletes who derive their reputation from media coverage and publicly celebrated sporting success have cheated their way to that success if they have doped,’ says Cologne-based sports lawyer Orth. ‘And then, I think, from a moral, ethical and also legal point of view, they have no right to continue to carry this false appearance of victory, and that is why we need a corresponding legal option.

’Athletes' dismay

NADA boss Mortsiefer believes that everyone involved in sport, politics and the media is aware of the procedure – especially since the NADA has mentioned the problem in passing in its publications. In fact, however, everyone seems taken aback by the move because they were not aware of it until now.

“I am really very surprised that NADA's publication practice has changed in recent years,’ said Stephan Mayer, sports policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU, to ARD's doping editorial team. “Once the proceedings have been concluded and the penalty has been legally determined, then in my view, on balance, publication should take place because these are state-sponsored athletes, because taxpayers' money is being invested in sport and because, for competitive reasons, it is important that competitors are also informed.”

Even athlete representatives are calling for a return to the publishing of finalised cases. “Doping cases are doping cases, no matter how successful you are or how successful you were or whether you are a talent,” says Patrick Dogue, athlete spokesperson for modern pentathletes. "If you test positive, you test positive, and in the end, your sporting career has nothing to do with the extent to which this should be disclosed. The name should be named, the substances should be named.”

Bob sledder Georg Fleischhauer, world champion in 2023, told ARD's doping editorial team: “I think deterrence itself is important because other athletes need to be aware that if you do something illegal, you will be punished. And if that's no longer the case at some point, then everyone will think, okay, it's not so bad – in the worst case, nothing bad will happen, I'll be out for a few months and then I'll be back. And I don't think that should be allowed to happen."

One case is now known, but how many more will follow is unclear. An avalanche threatens German sport.