WADA - Russlands treuer Helfer

WADA’s credibility at stake

A recommendation for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to restore the compliance of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at an Executive Committee meeting here in Seychelles tomorrow has prompted a barrage of criticism from around the world. Convincing sceptics that they have not sacrificed clean sports for the sake of politics marks the biggest test in their 19-year history. | mehr