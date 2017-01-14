Fußball: Ergebnisse und Tabellen

Fußball - Türkei - Süper Lig 2016/2017: 17. Spieltag

TagDatumBegegnungErgebnis
Freitag13.01.2017, 18:00 UhrBursaspor : Trabzonspor1:2 (1:2)
Samstag14.01.2017, 11:30 UhrAlanyaspor : Caykur Rizespor2:3 (0:2)
Karabükspor : Akhisar Belediyespor1:0 (0:0)
14.01.2017, 14:00 UhrIstanbul Basaksehir : Kayserispor5:0 (2:0)
14.01.2017, 17:00 UhrKonyaspor : Galatasaray Istanbul0:1 (0:0)
Sonntag15.01.2017, 11:30 UhrKasimpasa : Genclerbirligi Ankara-:-
15.01.2017, 14:00 UhrGaziantepspor : Antalyaspor AS-:-
15.01.2017, 17:00 UhrFenerbahce Istanbul : Adanaspor-:-
Montag16.01.2017, 17:00 UhrOsmanlispor FK : Besiktas Istanbul-:-

Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 18:59 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
R V VereinSp S U N Tore TD P Quali
1 (1) Istanbul Basaksehir 17116036:11+2539 CL
2(2) Galatasaray Istanbul (P)17113331:16+1536 CLQ
3(3) Besiktas Istanbul (M)16105128:13+1535 ELQ
4(4) Fenerbahce Istanbul1694334:12+2231 ELQ
5(5) Bursaspor1783621:19+227
6(6) Osmanlispor FK1668221:16+526
7(7) Konyaspor1766520:17+324
8(8) Genclerbirligi Ankara1657416:12+422
9(9) Antalyaspor AS1664616:20-422
10(10) Karabükspor (N)1763820:25-521
11(11) Trabzonspor1763814:21-721
12(12) Akhisar Belediyespor1755711:18-720
13(13) Kasimpasa1653818:25-718
14(14) Alanyaspor (N)1753924:34-1018
15(15) Caykur Rizespor1744918:29-1116
16(16) Kayserispor17331114:31-1712 Ab
17(17) Gaziantepspor16321115:27-1211 Ab
18(18) Adanaspor (N)16241013:24-1110 Ab

Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 19:00 Uhr

(P) Pokalsieger (M) Meister (N) Neuling

R VereinSp S U N Tore TD P Quali
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 963022:8+1421
2Besiktas Istanbul (M)862018:7+1120
3Galatasaray Istanbul (P)860218:7+1118
4Karabükspor (N)952214:7+717
5Bursaspor952211:7+417
6Fenerbahce Istanbul843116:6+1015
7Antalyaspor AS84317:5+215
8Genclerbirligi Ankara83418:3+513
9Osmanlispor FK834112:9+313
10Alanyaspor (N)941416:17-113
11Konyaspor83328:7+112
12Kasimpasa833212:13-112
13Trabzonspor83239:9+011
14Akhisar Belediyespor83146:10-410
15Gaziantepspor830510:13-39
16Adanaspor (N)92259:13-48
17Caykur Rizespor82247:12-58
18Kayserispor82155:9-47

Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 19:00 Uhr

(P) Pokalsieger (M) Meister (N) Neuling

R VereinSp S U N Tore TD P Quali
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 853014:3+1118
2Galatasaray Istanbul (P)953113:9+418
3Fenerbahce Istanbul851218:6+1216
4Besiktas Istanbul (M)843110:6+415
5Osmanlispor FK83419:7+213
6Konyaspor933312:10+212
7Bursaspor831410:12-210
8Akhisar Belediyespor92435:8-310
9Trabzonspor93155:12-710
10Genclerbirligi Ankara82338:9-19
11Caykur Rizespor922511:17-68
12Antalyaspor AS82159:15-67
13Kasimpasa82066:12-66
14Alanyaspor (N)81258:17-95
15Kayserispor91269:22-135
16Karabükspor (N)81166:18-124
17Adanaspor (N)70254:11-72
18Gaziantepspor80265:14-92

Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 19:00 Uhr

(P) Pokalsieger (M) Meister (N) Neuling

Sport im Ersten

Heute
So
Mo
Di
Mi
Do
Fr
Sport im Fernsehen

Top-Themen auf sportschau.de

Darstellung: