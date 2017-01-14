Fußball: Ergebnisse und Tabellen
Fußball - Türkei - Süper Lig 2016/2017: 17. Spieltag
|Tag
|Datum
|Begegnung
|Ergebnis
|Freitag
|13.01.2017, 18:00 Uhr
|Bursaspor gegen: Trabzonspor
|Endstand: 1: zu 2Halbzeitstand: (1:2)
|Samstag
|14.01.2017, 11:30 Uhr
|Alanyaspor gegen: Caykur Rizespor
|Endstand: 2: zu 3Halbzeitstand: (0:2)
|Samstag
|14.01.2017
|Karabükspor gegen: Akhisar Belediyespor
|Endstand: 1: zu 0Halbzeitstand: (0:0)
|Samstag
|14.01.2017, 14:00 Uhr
|Istanbul Basaksehir gegen: Kayserispor
|Endstand: 5: zu 0Halbzeitstand: (2:0)
|Samstag
|14.01.2017, 17:00 Uhr
|Konyaspor gegen: Galatasaray Istanbul
|Endstand: 0: zu 1Halbzeitstand: (0:0)
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017, 11:30 Uhr
|Kasimpasa gegen: Genclerbirligi Ankara
|-:-
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017, 14:00 Uhr
|Gaziantepspor gegen: Antalyaspor AS
|-:-
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017, 17:00 Uhr
|Fenerbahce Istanbul gegen: Adanaspor
|-:-
|Montag
|16.01.2017, 17:00 Uhr
|Osmanlispor FK gegen: Besiktas Istanbul
|-:-
Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 18:59 Uhr
|R
|V
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|U
|N
|Tore
|TD
|P
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|17
|11
|6
|0
|36:11
|+25
|39
|CL
|2
|(2)
|Galatasaray Istanbul (P)
|17
|11
|3
|3
|31:16
|+15
|36
|CLQ
|3
|(3)
|Besiktas Istanbul (M)
|16
|10
|5
|1
|28:13
|+15
|35
|ELQ
|4
|(4)
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|16
|9
|4
|3
|34:12
|+22
|31
|ELQ
|5
|(5)
|Bursaspor
|17
|8
|3
|6
|21:19
|+2
|27
|6
|(6)
|Osmanlispor FK
|16
|6
|8
|2
|21:16
|+5
|26
|7
|(7)
|Konyaspor
|17
|6
|6
|5
|20:17
|+3
|24
|8
|(8)
|Genclerbirligi Ankara
|16
|5
|7
|4
|16:12
|+4
|22
|9
|(9)
|Antalyaspor AS
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16:20
|-4
|22
|10
|(10)
|Karabükspor (N)
|17
|6
|3
|8
|20:25
|-5
|21
|11
|(11)
|Trabzonspor
|17
|6
|3
|8
|14:21
|-7
|21
|12
|(12)
|Akhisar Belediyespor
|17
|5
|5
|7
|11:18
|-7
|20
|13
|(13)
|Kasimpasa
|16
|5
|3
|8
|18:25
|-7
|18
|14
|(14)
|Alanyaspor (N)
|17
|5
|3
|9
|24:34
|-10
|18
|15
|(15)
|Caykur Rizespor
|17
|4
|4
|9
|18:29
|-11
|16
|16
|(16)
|Kayserispor
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14:31
|-17
|12
|Ab
|17
|(17)
|Gaziantepspor
|16
|3
|2
|11
|15:27
|-12
|11
|Ab
|18
|(18)
|Adanaspor (N)
|16
|2
|4
|10
|13:24
|-11
|10
|Ab
Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 19:00 Uhr
(P) Pokalsieger (M) Meister (N) Neuling
|R
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|U
|N
|Tore
|TD
|P
|Quali
|1
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|9
|6
|3
|0
|22:8
|+14
|21
|2
|Besiktas Istanbul (M)
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18:7
|+11
|20
|3
|Galatasaray Istanbul (P)
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18:7
|+11
|18
|4
|Karabükspor (N)
|9
|5
|2
|2
|14:7
|+7
|17
|5
|Bursaspor
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11:7
|+4
|17
|6
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16:6
|+10
|15
|7
|Antalyaspor AS
|8
|4
|3
|1
|7:5
|+2
|15
|8
|Genclerbirligi Ankara
|8
|3
|4
|1
|8:3
|+5
|13
|9
|Osmanlispor FK
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12:9
|+3
|13
|10
|Alanyaspor (N)
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16:17
|-1
|13
|11
|Konyaspor
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8:7
|+1
|12
|12
|Kasimpasa
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12:13
|-1
|12
|13
|Trabzonspor
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9:9
|+0
|11
|14
|Akhisar Belediyespor
|8
|3
|1
|4
|6:10
|-4
|10
|15
|Gaziantepspor
|8
|3
|0
|5
|10:13
|-3
|9
|16
|Adanaspor (N)
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9:13
|-4
|8
|17
|Caykur Rizespor
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7:12
|-5
|8
|18
|Kayserispor
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5:9
|-4
|7
Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 19:00 Uhr
(P) Pokalsieger (M) Meister (N) Neuling
|R
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|U
|N
|Tore
|TD
|P
|Quali
|1
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14:3
|+11
|18
|2
|Galatasaray Istanbul (P)
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13:9
|+4
|18
|3
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18:6
|+12
|16
|4
|Besiktas Istanbul (M)
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10:6
|+4
|15
|5
|Osmanlispor FK
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9:7
|+2
|13
|6
|Konyaspor
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12:10
|+2
|12
|7
|Bursaspor
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10:12
|-2
|10
|8
|Akhisar Belediyespor
|9
|2
|4
|3
|5:8
|-3
|10
|9
|Trabzonspor
|9
|3
|1
|5
|5:12
|-7
|10
|10
|Genclerbirligi Ankara
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8:9
|-1
|9
|11
|Caykur Rizespor
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11:17
|-6
|8
|12
|Antalyaspor AS
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9:15
|-6
|7
|13
|Kasimpasa
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6:12
|-6
|6
|14
|Alanyaspor (N)
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8:17
|-9
|5
|15
|Kayserispor
|9
|1
|2
|6
|9:22
|-13
|5
|16
|Karabükspor (N)
|8
|1
|1
|6
|6:18
|-12
|4
|17
|Adanaspor (N)
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4:11
|-7
|2
|18
|Gaziantepspor
|8
|0
|2
|6
|5:14
|-9
|2
Stand: Samstag, 14.01.2017, 19:00 Uhr
(P) Pokalsieger (M) Meister (N) Neuling