Basketball: Ergebnisse und Tabellen
Auswahl der Liga, der Saison und des Spieltags
Liga oder Turnier
Basketball - NBA 2016/2017 : 112. Spieltag
|Tag
|Datum
|Uhrzeit
|Begegnung
|Ergebnis
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|01:00
|Cleveland Cavaliers gegen: Indiana Pacers
|Endstand: 113: zu 104
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|01:00
|Orlando Magic gegen: San Antonio Spurs
|Endstand: 79: zu 107
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|01:30
|Toronto Raptors gegen: Charlotte Hornets
|Endstand: 90: zu 85
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|01:30
|Detroit Pistons gegen: Dallas Mavericks
|Endstand: 98: zu 91
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|01:30
|Brooklyn Nets gegen: Milwaukee Bucks
|Endstand: 125: zu 129
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|01:30
|Boston Celtics gegen: Philadelphia 76ers
|Endstand: 116: zu 108
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|02:00
|Memphis Grizzlies gegen: New Orleans Pelicans
|Endstand: 91: zu 95
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|02:00
|Houston Rockets gegen: Miami Heat
|Endstand: 109: zu 117
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|03:00
|Utah Jazz gegen: Portland Trail Blazers
|Endstand: 111: zu 88
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|03:00
|Denver Nuggets gegen: Minnesota Timberwolves
|Endstand: 99: zu 112
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|03:00
|Phoenix Suns gegen: Los Angeles Lakers
|Endstand: 137: zu 101
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|03:30
|Oklahoma City Thunder gegen: New York Knicks
|Endstand: 116: zu 105
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|04:30
|Los Angeles Clippers gegen: Atlanta Hawks
|Endstand: 99: zu 84
|Donnerstag
|16.02.2017
|04:30
|Golden State Warriors gegen: Sacramento Kings
|Endstand: 109: zu 86
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:29 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Cleveland Cavaliers (M)
|55
|37
|2
|2
|14
|6124:5828
|70,0%
|PO
|2
|Boston Celtics
|57
|35
|2
|1
|19
|6178:6021
|64,0%
|PO
|3
|Washington Wizards
|55
|32
|2
|3
|18
|5944:5790
|61,0%
|PO
|4
|Toronto Raptors
|57
|31
|2
|1
|23
|6183:5947
|57,0%
|PO
|5
|Atlanta Hawks
|56
|28
|4
|0
|24
|5812:5838
|57,0%
|PO
|6
|Indiana Pacers
|57
|25
|4
|1
|27
|6014:6065
|50,0%
|PO
|7
|Chicago Bulls
|57
|27
|1
|1
|28
|5822:5860
|49,0%
|PO
|8
|Detroit Pistons
|57
|26
|1
|0
|30
|5771:5796
|47,0%
|PO
|9
|Milwaukee Bucks
|55
|25
|0
|3
|27
|5812:5797
|45,0%
|10
|Miami Heat
|57
|24
|1
|1
|31
|5784:5841
|43,0%
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|56
|24
|0
|3
|29
|5850:5836
|42,0%
|12
|New York Knicks
|57
|23
|1
|3
|30
|6052:6207
|42,0%
|13
|Philadelphia 76ers
|56
|20
|1
|2
|33
|5666:5980
|37,0%
|14
|Orlando Magic
|58
|20
|1
|1
|36
|5771:6153
|36,0%
|15
|Brooklyn Nets
|56
|8
|1
|1
|46
|5906:6396
|16,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
(M) Meister
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Golden State Warriors
|56
|47
|0
|3
|6
|6621:5903
|83,0%
|PO
|2
|San Antonio Spurs
|56
|42
|1
|1
|12
|5976:5508
|76,0%
|PO
|3
|Houston Rockets
|58
|37
|3
|0
|18
|6638:6264
|69,0%
|PO
|4
|Los Angeles Clippers
|56
|34
|0
|1
|21
|6027:5837
|60,0%
|PO
|5
|Utah Jazz
|57
|34
|1
|1
|21
|5713:5454
|61,0%
|PO
|6
|Memphis Grizzlies
|58
|29
|5
|1
|23
|5848:5773
|58,0%
|PO
|7
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|57
|29
|3
|1
|24
|6038:6044
|56,0%
|PO
|8
|Denver Nuggets
|56
|25
|0
|3
|28
|6196:6262
|44,0%
|PO
|9
|Sacramento Kings
|57
|22
|2
|4
|29
|5870:6025
|42,0%
|10
|Portland Trail Blazers
|56
|20
|3
|3
|30
|6008:6165
|41,0%
|11
|New Orleans Pelicans
|57
|21
|2
|4
|30
|5892:6071
|40,0%
|12
|Dallas Mavericks
|56
|20
|2
|2
|32
|5493:5621
|39,0%
|13
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|57
|20
|2
|1
|34
|5973:6024
|38,0%
|14
|Los Angeles Lakers
|58
|19
|0
|0
|39
|6059:6424
|32,0%
|15
|Phoenix Suns
|57
|15
|3
|2
|37
|6096:6407
|31,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|VR
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|Boston Celtics
|57
|35
|2
|1
|19
|6178:6021
|64,0%
|2
|(2)
|Toronto Raptors
|57
|31
|2
|1
|23
|6183:5947
|57,0%
|3
|(3)
|New York Knicks
|57
|23
|1
|3
|30
|6052:6207
|42,0%
|4
|(4)
|Philadelphia 76ers
|56
|20
|1
|2
|33
|5666:5980
|37,0%
|5
|(5)
|Brooklyn Nets
|56
|8
|1
|1
|46
|5906:6396
|16,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Boston Celtics
|28
|20
|0
|1
|7
|3077:2964
|71,0%
|2
|Toronto Raptors
|29
|18
|1
|0
|10
|3235:2990
|65,0%
|3
|New York Knicks
|29
|14
|1
|0
|14
|3098:3103
|51,0%
|4
|Philadelphia 76ers
|29
|12
|1
|1
|15
|2947:3038
|44,0%
|5
|Brooklyn Nets
|31
|6
|1
|1
|23
|3213:3465
|22,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Boston Celtics
|29
|15
|2
|0
|12
|3101:3057
|58,0%
|2
|Toronto Raptors
|28
|13
|1
|1
|13
|2948:2957
|50,0%
|3
|New York Knicks
|28
|9
|0
|3
|16
|2954:3104
|32,0%
|4
|Philadelphia 76ers
|27
|8
|0
|1
|18
|2719:2942
|29,0%
|5
|Brooklyn Nets
|25
|2
|0
|0
|23
|2693:2931
|8,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|VR
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|Cleveland Cavaliers (M)
|55
|37
|2
|2
|14
|6124:5828
|70,0%
|2
|(2)
|Indiana Pacers
|57
|25
|4
|1
|27
|6014:6065
|50,0%
|3
|(3)
|Chicago Bulls
|57
|27
|1
|1
|28
|5822:5860
|49,0%
|4
|(4)
|Detroit Pistons
|57
|26
|1
|0
|30
|5771:5796
|47,0%
|5
|(5)
|Milwaukee Bucks
|55
|25
|0
|3
|27
|5812:5797
|45,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
(M) Meister
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|29
|24
|0
|2
|3
|3308:3010
|82,0%
|2
|Indiana Pacers
|30
|17
|3
|0
|10
|3205:3105
|66,0%
|3
|Detroit Pistons
|28
|17
|0
|0
|11
|2904:2768
|60,0%
|4
|Chicago Bulls
|28
|16
|1
|0
|11
|2890:2838
|60,0%
|5
|Milwaukee Bucks
|28
|14
|0
|2
|12
|3041:2963
|50,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|26
|13
|2
|0
|11
|2816:2818
|57,0%
|2
|Milwaukee Bucks
|27
|11
|0
|1
|15
|2771:2834
|40,0%
|3
|Chicago Bulls
|29
|11
|0
|1
|17
|2932:3022
|37,0%
|4
|Detroit Pistons
|29
|9
|1
|0
|19
|2867:3028
|34,0%
|5
|Indiana Pacers
|27
|8
|1
|1
|17
|2809:2960
|33,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|VR
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|Utah Jazz
|57
|34
|1
|1
|21
|5713:5454
|61,0%
|2
|(2)
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|57
|29
|3
|1
|24
|6038:6044
|56,0%
|3
|(3)
|Denver Nuggets
|56
|25
|0
|3
|28
|6196:6262
|44,0%
|4
|(4)
|Portland Trail Blazers
|56
|20
|3
|3
|30
|6008:6165
|41,0%
|5
|(5)
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|57
|20
|2
|1
|34
|5973:6024
|38,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|28
|18
|2
|1
|7
|3081:2911
|71,0%
|2
|Utah Jazz
|31
|20
|0
|0
|11
|3114:2906
|64,0%
|3
|Denver Nuggets
|28
|15
|0
|3
|10
|3194:3131
|53,0%
|4
|Portland Trail Blazers
|27
|13
|1
|2
|11
|2939:2914
|51,0%
|5
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|32
|13
|1
|1
|17
|3407:3334
|43,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Utah Jazz
|26
|14
|1
|1
|10
|2599:2548
|57,0%
|2
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|29
|11
|1
|0
|17
|2957:3133
|41,0%
|3
|Denver Nuggets
|28
|10
|0
|0
|18
|3002:3131
|35,0%
|4
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|25
|7
|1
|0
|17
|2566:2690
|32,0%
|5
|Portland Trail Blazers
|29
|7
|2
|1
|19
|3069:3251
|31,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|VR
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|Golden State Warriors
|56
|47
|0
|3
|6
|6621:5903
|83,0%
|2
|(2)
|Los Angeles Clippers
|56
|34
|0
|1
|21
|6027:5837
|60,0%
|3
|(3)
|Sacramento Kings
|57
|22
|2
|4
|29
|5870:6025
|42,0%
|4
|(4)
|Los Angeles Lakers
|58
|19
|0
|0
|39
|6059:6424
|32,0%
|5
|(5)
|Phoenix Suns
|57
|15
|3
|2
|37
|6096:6407
|31,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Golden State Warriors
|27
|24
|0
|2
|1
|3288:2809
|88,0%
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers
|26
|18
|0
|0
|8
|2820:2588
|69,0%
|3
|Los Angeles Lakers
|26
|12
|0
|0
|14
|2825:2807
|46,0%
|4
|Sacramento Kings
|27
|11
|1
|0
|15
|2849:2869
|44,0%
|5
|Phoenix Suns
|28
|8
|2
|1
|17
|3019:3113
|35,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Golden State Warriors
|29
|23
|0
|1
|5
|3333:3094
|79,0%
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers
|30
|16
|0
|1
|13
|3207:3249
|53,0%
|3
|Sacramento Kings
|30
|11
|1
|4
|14
|3021:3156
|40,0%
|4
|Phoenix Suns
|29
|7
|1
|1
|20
|3077:3294
|27,0%
|5
|Los Angeles Lakers
|32
|7
|0
|0
|25
|3234:3617
|21,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|VR
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|Washington Wizards
|55
|32
|2
|3
|18
|5944:5790
|61,0%
|2
|(2)
|Atlanta Hawks
|56
|28
|4
|0
|24
|5812:5838
|57,0%
|3
|(3)
|Miami Heat
|57
|24
|1
|1
|31
|5784:5841
|43,0%
|4
|(4)
|Charlotte Hornets
|56
|24
|0
|3
|29
|5850:5836
|42,0%
|5
|(5)
|Orlando Magic
|58
|20
|1
|1
|36
|5771:6153
|36,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Washington Wizards
|31
|23
|1
|1
|6
|3429:3243
|77,0%
|2
|Atlanta Hawks
|27
|13
|3
|0
|11
|2874:2850
|59,0%
|3
|Charlotte Hornets
|29
|16
|0
|1
|12
|3047:2963
|55,0%
|4
|Miami Heat
|27
|12
|1
|1
|13
|2811:2761
|48,0%
|5
|Orlando Magic
|27
|9
|0
|0
|18
|2619:2776
|33,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|Atlanta Hawks
|29
|15
|1
|0
|13
|2938:2988
|55,0%
|2
|Washington Wizards
|24
|9
|1
|2
|12
|2515:2547
|41,0%
|3
|Miami Heat
|30
|12
|0
|0
|18
|2973:3080
|40,0%
|4
|Orlando Magic
|31
|11
|1
|1
|18
|3152:3377
|38,0%
|5
|Charlotte Hornets
|27
|8
|0
|2
|17
|2803:2873
|29,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|VR
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|(1)
|San Antonio Spurs
|56
|42
|1
|1
|12
|5976:5508
|76,0%
|2
|(2)
|Houston Rockets
|58
|37
|3
|0
|18
|6638:6264
|69,0%
|3
|(3)
|Memphis Grizzlies
|58
|29
|5
|1
|23
|5848:5773
|58,0%
|4
|(4)
|New Orleans Pelicans
|57
|21
|2
|4
|30
|5892:6071
|40,0%
|5
|(5)
|Dallas Mavericks
|56
|20
|2
|2
|32
|5493:5621
|39,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|San Antonio Spurs
|25
|19
|0
|0
|6
|2680:2433
|76,0%
|2
|Houston Rockets
|28
|20
|1
|0
|7
|3241:2955
|75,0%
|3
|Memphis Grizzlies
|29
|16
|2
|1
|10
|2832:2757
|62,0%
|4
|Dallas Mavericks
|28
|12
|2
|1
|13
|2808:2741
|50,0%
|5
|New Orleans Pelicans
|29
|13
|1
|2
|13
|3095:3142
|48,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|K
|SQ
|Quali
|1
|San Antonio Spurs
|31
|23
|1
|1
|6
|3296:3075
|77,0%
|2
|Houston Rockets
|30
|17
|2
|0
|11
|3397:3309
|63,0%
|3
|Memphis Grizzlies
|29
|13
|3
|0
|13
|3016:3016
|55,0%
|4
|New Orleans Pelicans
|28
|8
|1
|2
|17
|2797:2929
|32,0%
|5
|Dallas Mavericks
|28
|8
|0
|1
|19
|2685:2880
|28,0%
Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr