Basketball: Ergebnisse und Tabellen

Basketball - NBA 2016/2017 : 112. Spieltag

Regular Season
TagDatumUhrzeitBegegnungErgebnis
Donnerstag 16.02.2017 01:00 Cleveland Cavaliers : Indiana Pacers 113:104
Orlando Magic : San Antonio Spurs 79:107
01:30 Toronto Raptors : Charlotte Hornets 90:85
Detroit Pistons : Dallas Mavericks 98:91
Brooklyn Nets : Milwaukee Bucks 125:129
Boston Celtics : Philadelphia 76ers 116:108
02:00 Memphis Grizzlies : New Orleans Pelicans 91:95
Houston Rockets : Miami Heat 109:117
03:00 Utah Jazz : Portland Trail Blazers 111:88
Denver Nuggets : Minnesota Timberwolves 99:112
Phoenix Suns : Los Angeles Lakers 137:101
03:30 Oklahoma City Thunder : New York Knicks 116:105
04:30 Los Angeles Clippers : Atlanta Hawks 99:84
Golden State Warriors : Sacramento Kings 109:86

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:29 Uhr

Eastern Conference
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Cleveland Cavaliers (M)553722146124:582870,0% PO
2Boston Celtics573521196178:602164,0% PO
3Washington Wizards553223185944:579061,0% PO
4Toronto Raptors573121236183:594757,0% PO
5Atlanta Hawks562840245812:583857,0% PO
6Indiana Pacers572541276014:606550,0% PO
7Chicago Bulls572711285822:586049,0% PO
8Detroit Pistons572610305771:579647,0% PO
9Milwaukee Bucks552503275812:579745,0%
10Miami Heat572411315784:584143,0%
11Charlotte Hornets562403295850:583642,0%
12New York Knicks572313306052:620742,0%
13Philadelphia 76ers562012335666:598037,0%
14Orlando Magic582011365771:615336,0%
15Brooklyn Nets56811465906:639616,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

(M) Meister

Western Conference
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Golden State Warriors 56470366621:590383,0% PO
2San Antonio Spurs564211125976:550876,0% PO
3Houston Rockets583730186638:626469,0% PO
4Los Angeles Clippers563401216027:583760,0% PO
5Utah Jazz573411215713:545461,0% PO
6Memphis Grizzlies582951235848:577358,0% PO
7Oklahoma City Thunder572931246038:604456,0% PO
8Denver Nuggets562503286196:626244,0% PO
9Sacramento Kings572224295870:602542,0%
10Portland Trail Blazers562033306008:616541,0%
11New Orleans Pelicans572124305892:607140,0%
12Dallas Mavericks562022325493:562139,0%
13Minnesota Timberwolves572021345973:602438,0%
14Los Angeles Lakers581900396059:642432,0%
15Phoenix Suns571532376096:640731,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Atlantic Division
RangVR VereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 (1)Boston Celtics 573521196178:602164,0%
2(2)Toronto Raptors573121236183:594757,0%
3(3)New York Knicks572313306052:620742,0%
4(4)Philadelphia 76ers562012335666:598037,0%
5(5)Brooklyn Nets56811465906:639616,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Boston Celtics 28200173077:296471,0%
2Toronto Raptors291810103235:299065,0%
3New York Knicks291410143098:310351,0%
4Philadelphia 76ers291211152947:303844,0%
5Brooklyn Nets31611233213:346522,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Boston Celtics 291520123101:305758,0%
2Toronto Raptors281311132948:295750,0%
3New York Knicks28903162954:310432,0%
4Philadelphia 76ers27801182719:294229,0%
5Brooklyn Nets25200232693:29318,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Central Division
RangVR VereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 (1)Cleveland Cavaliers (M)553722146124:582870,0%
2(2)Indiana Pacers572541276014:606550,0%
3(3)Chicago Bulls572711285822:586049,0%
4(4)Detroit Pistons572610305771:579647,0%
5(5)Milwaukee Bucks552503275812:579745,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

(M) Meister

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Cleveland Cavaliers 29240233308:301082,0%
2Indiana Pacers301730103205:310566,0%
3Detroit Pistons281700112904:276860,0%
4Chicago Bulls281610112890:283860,0%
5Milwaukee Bucks281402123041:296350,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Cleveland Cavaliers 261320112816:281857,0%
2Milwaukee Bucks271101152771:283440,0%
3Chicago Bulls291101172932:302237,0%
4Detroit Pistons29910192867:302834,0%
5Indiana Pacers27811172809:296033,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Northwest Division
RangVR VereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 (1)Utah Jazz 573411215713:545461,0%
2(2)Oklahoma City Thunder572931246038:604456,0%
3(3)Denver Nuggets562503286196:626244,0%
4(4)Portland Trail Blazers562033306008:616541,0%
5(5)Minnesota Timberwolves572021345973:602438,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Northwest Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Oklahoma City Thunder 28182173081:291171,0%
2Utah Jazz312000113114:290664,0%
3Denver Nuggets281503103194:313153,0%
4Portland Trail Blazers271312112939:291451,0%
5Minnesota Timberwolves321311173407:333443,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Northwest Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Utah Jazz 261411102599:254857,0%
2Oklahoma City Thunder291110172957:313341,0%
3Denver Nuggets281000183002:313135,0%
4Minnesota Timberwolves25710172566:269032,0%
5Portland Trail Blazers29721193069:325131,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Pacific Division
RangVR VereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 (1)Golden State Warriors 56470366621:590383,0%
2(2)Los Angeles Clippers563401216027:583760,0%
3(3)Sacramento Kings572224295870:602542,0%
4(4)Los Angeles Lakers581900396059:642432,0%
5(5)Phoenix Suns571532376096:640731,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Golden State Warriors 27240213288:280988,0%
2Los Angeles Clippers26180082820:258869,0%
3Los Angeles Lakers261200142825:280746,0%
4Sacramento Kings271110152849:286944,0%
5Phoenix Suns28821173019:311335,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Golden State Warriors 29230153333:309479,0%
2Los Angeles Clippers301601133207:324953,0%
3Sacramento Kings301114143021:315640,0%
4Phoenix Suns29711203077:329427,0%
5Los Angeles Lakers32700253234:361721,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Southeast Division
RangVR VereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 (1)Washington Wizards 553223185944:579061,0%
2(2)Atlanta Hawks562840245812:583857,0%
3(3)Miami Heat572411315784:584143,0%
4(4)Charlotte Hornets562403295850:583642,0%
5(5)Orlando Magic582011365771:615336,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Southeast Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Washington Wizards 31231163429:324377,0%
2Atlanta Hawks271330112874:285059,0%
3Charlotte Hornets291601123047:296355,0%
4Miami Heat271211132811:276148,0%
5Orlando Magic27900182619:277633,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Southeast Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 Atlanta Hawks 291510132938:298855,0%
2Washington Wizards24912122515:254741,0%
3Miami Heat301200182973:308040,0%
4Orlando Magic311111183152:337738,0%
5Charlotte Hornets27802172803:287329,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Southwest Division
RangVR VereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 (1)San Antonio Spurs 564211125976:550876,0%
2(2)Houston Rockets583730186638:626469,0%
3(3)Memphis Grizzlies582951235848:577358,0%
4(4)New Orleans Pelicans572124305892:607140,0%
5(5)Dallas Mavericks562022325493:562139,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Southwest Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 San Antonio Spurs 25190062680:243376,0%
2Houston Rockets28201073241:295575,0%
3Memphis Grizzlies291621102832:275762,0%
4Dallas Mavericks281221132808:274150,0%
5New Orleans Pelicans291312133095:314248,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Southwest Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N K SQ Quali
1 San Antonio Spurs 31231163296:307577,0%
2Houston Rockets301720113397:330963,0%
3Memphis Grizzlies291330133016:301655,0%
4New Orleans Pelicans28812172797:292932,0%
5Dallas Mavericks28801192685:288028,0%

Stand: Freitag, 17.02.2017, 09:37 Uhr

Darstellung: