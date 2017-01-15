Eishockey: Ergebnisse und Tabellen
Eishockey - NHL 2016/2017 : 91. Spieltag
|Tag
|Datum
|Uhrzeit
|Begegnung
|Ergebnis
|Samstag
|14.01.2017
|19:00
|Boston Bruins gegen : Philadelphia Flyers
|Endstand: 6: zu 3
|Samstag
|14.01.2017
|21:00
|Colorado Avalanche gegen : Nashville Predators
|Endstand: 2: zu 3
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|01:00
|Montreal Canadiens gegen : New York Rangers
|Endstand: 5: zu 4
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|01:00
|Detroit Red Wings gegen : Pittsburgh Penguins
|Endstand: 6: zu 3
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|01:00
|Carolina Hurricanes gegen : New York Islanders
|Endstand: 7: zu 4
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|01:00
|Ottawa Senators gegen : Toronto Maple Leafs
|Endstand: 2: zu 4
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|01:00
|Florida Panthers gegen : Columbus Blue Jackets
|Endstand: 4: zu 3
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|02:00
|Arizona Coyotes gegen : Anaheim Ducks
|Endstand: 0: zu 3
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|02:00
|Dallas Stars gegen : Minnesota Wild
|Endstand: 4: zu 5
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|04:00
|Edmonton Oilers gegen : Calgary Flames
|Endstand: 2: zu 1 (n.P.)
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|04:00
|Los Angeles Kings gegen : Winnipeg Jets
|Endstand: 3: zu 2 (n.V.)
|Sonntag
|15.01.2017
|04:30
|San José Sharks gegen : St. Louis Blues
|Endstand: 0: zu 4
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:28 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|42
|22
|7
|4
|9
|141:95
|62
|PO
|2
|Washington Capitals
|42
|22
|6
|5
|9
|126:86
|61
|PO
|3
|Montreal Canadiens
|44
|22
|5
|6
|11
|138:112
|60
|PO
|4
|Pittsburgh Penguins (M)
|42
|21
|5
|5
|11
|145:124
|57
|PO
|5
|New York Rangers
|44
|25
|3
|1
|15
|152:116
|57
|PO
|6
|Boston Bruins
|46
|19
|4
|5
|18
|117:113
|51
|PO
|7
|Philadelphia Flyers
|45
|13
|9
|6
|17
|132:143
|50
|PO
|8
|Carolina Hurricanes
|43
|16
|5
|7
|15
|121:117
|49
|PO
|9
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|41
|15
|5
|8
|13
|128:120
|48
|10
|Ottawa Senators
|41
|16
|6
|4
|15
|105:107
|48
|11
|Florida Panthers
|45
|12
|8
|8
|17
|106:122
|48
|12
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|44
|17
|3
|4
|20
|123:132
|44
|13
|New Jersey Devils
|44
|10
|7
|9
|18
|99:128
|43
|14
|Detroit Red Wings
|43
|10
|8
|6
|19
|111:127
|42
|15
|Buffalo Sabres
|42
|13
|3
|9
|17
|97:119
|41
|16
|New York Islanders
|41
|13
|3
|8
|17
|116:128
|40
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
(M) Meister
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|41
|23
|4
|5
|9
|135:90
|59
|PO
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|45
|18
|9
|5
|13
|124:113
|59
|PO
|3
|Anaheim Ducks
|45
|21
|3
|8
|13
|122:114
|56
|PO
|4
|Edmonton Oilers
|45
|16
|7
|7
|15
|128:121
|53
|PO
|5
|San José Sharks
|43
|19
|6
|2
|16
|112:100
|52
|PO
|6
|St. Louis Blues
|43
|17
|5
|5
|16
|122:128
|49
|PO
|7
|Calgary Flames
|46
|18
|5
|3
|20
|119:125
|49
|PO
|8
|Los Angeles Kings
|43
|12
|10
|4
|17
|110:108
|48
|PO
|9
|Nashville Predators
|43
|18
|2
|7
|16
|119:114
|47
|10
|Vancouver Canucks
|44
|11
|9
|5
|19
|110:128
|45
|11
|Dallas Stars
|44
|16
|2
|8
|18
|118:134
|44
|12
|Winnipeg Jets
|46
|15
|5
|4
|22
|127:140
|44
|13
|Arizona Coyotes
|42
|7
|6
|6
|23
|90:134
|32
|14
|Colorado Avalanche
|41
|8
|5
|1
|27
|82:137
|27
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|41
|23
|4
|5
|9
|135:90
|59
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|45
|18
|9
|5
|13
|124:113
|59
|3
|St. Louis Blues
|43
|17
|5
|5
|16
|122:128
|49
|4
|Nashville Predators
|43
|18
|2
|7
|16
|119:114
|47
|5
|Dallas Stars
|44
|16
|2
|8
|18
|118:134
|44
|6
|Winnipeg Jets
|46
|15
|5
|4
|22
|127:140
|44
|7
|Colorado Avalanche
|41
|8
|5
|1
|27
|82:137
|27
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|25
|11
|6
|4
|4
|80:55
|38
|2
|St. Louis Blues
|25
|12
|4
|4
|5
|75:64
|36
|3
|Nashville Predators
|22
|11
|1
|5
|5
|63:50
|29
|4
|Minnesota Wild
|18
|13
|1
|0
|4
|62:31
|28
|5
|Dallas Stars
|23
|10
|2
|4
|7
|66:58
|28
|6
|Winnipeg Jets
|21
|7
|4
|1
|9
|65:62
|23
|7
|Colorado Avalanche
|21
|3
|2
|1
|15
|41:73
|11
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|23
|10
|3
|5
|5
|73:59
|31
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|20
|7
|3
|1
|9
|44:58
|21
|3
|Winnipeg Jets
|25
|8
|1
|3
|13
|62:78
|21
|4
|Nashville Predators
|21
|7
|1
|2
|11
|56:64
|18
|5
|Colorado Avalanche
|20
|5
|3
|0
|12
|41:64
|16
|6
|Dallas Stars
|21
|6
|0
|4
|11
|52:76
|16
|7
|St. Louis Blues
|18
|5
|1
|1
|11
|47:64
|13
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|42
|22
|7
|4
|9
|141:95
|62
|2
|Washington Capitals
|42
|22
|6
|5
|9
|126:86
|61
|3
|Pittsburgh Penguins (M)
|42
|21
|5
|5
|11
|145:124
|57
|4
|New York Rangers
|44
|25
|3
|1
|15
|152:116
|57
|5
|Philadelphia Flyers
|45
|13
|9
|6
|17
|132:143
|50
|6
|Carolina Hurricanes
|43
|16
|5
|7
|15
|121:117
|49
|7
|New Jersey Devils
|44
|10
|7
|9
|18
|99:128
|43
|8
|New York Islanders
|41
|13
|3
|8
|17
|116:128
|40
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr
(M) Meister
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|22
|14
|4
|2
|2
|89:54
|38
|2
|Washington Capitals
|23
|13
|4
|1
|5
|72:41
|35
|3
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|21
|11
|5
|1
|4
|80:45
|33
|4
|Carolina Hurricanes
|20
|11
|4
|1
|4
|66:50
|31
|5
|Philadelphia Flyers
|23
|8
|6
|3
|6
|77:68
|31
|6
|New York Rangers
|22
|12
|1
|1
|8
|75:61
|27
|7
|New York Islanders
|23
|9
|2
|4
|8
|68:69
|26
|8
|New Jersey Devils
|19
|7
|3
|3
|6
|49:53
|23
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|New York Rangers
|22
|13
|2
|0
|7
|77:55
|30
|2
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|21
|11
|2
|3
|5
|61:50
|29
|3
|Washington Capitals
|19
|9
|2
|4
|4
|54:45
|26
|4
|New Jersey Devils
|25
|3
|4
|6
|12
|50:75
|20
|5
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|20
|7
|1
|3
|9
|56:70
|19
|6
|Philadelphia Flyers
|22
|5
|3
|3
|11
|55:75
|19
|7
|Carolina Hurricanes
|23
|5
|1
|6
|11
|55:67
|18
|8
|New York Islanders
|18
|4
|1
|4
|9
|48:59
|14
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Anaheim Ducks
|45
|21
|3
|8
|13
|122:114
|56
|2
|Edmonton Oilers
|45
|16
|7
|7
|15
|128:121
|53
|3
|San José Sharks
|43
|19
|6
|2
|16
|112:100
|52
|4
|Calgary Flames
|46
|18
|5
|3
|20
|119:125
|49
|5
|Los Angeles Kings
|43
|12
|10
|4
|17
|110:108
|48
|6
|Vancouver Canucks
|44
|11
|9
|5
|19
|110:128
|45
|7
|Arizona Coyotes
|42
|7
|6
|6
|23
|90:134
|32
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Vancouver Canucks
|23
|8
|7
|2
|6
|61:60
|32
|2
|Anaheim Ducks
|21
|11
|3
|2
|5
|63:45
|30
|3
|San José Sharks
|21
|11
|3
|1
|6
|54:44
|29
|4
|Los Angeles Kings
|21
|7
|7
|1
|6
|63:55
|29
|5
|Edmonton Oilers
|21
|7
|4
|2
|8
|54:51
|24
|6
|Calgary Flames
|23
|9
|3
|0
|11
|70:64
|24
|7
|Arizona Coyotes
|21
|3
|5
|2
|11
|48:60
|18
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Edmonton Oilers
|24
|9
|3
|5
|7
|74:70
|29
|2
|Anaheim Ducks
|24
|10
|0
|6
|8
|59:69
|26
|3
|Calgary Flames
|23
|9
|2
|3
|9
|49:61
|25
|4
|San José Sharks
|22
|8
|3
|1
|10
|58:56
|23
|5
|Los Angeles Kings
|22
|5
|3
|3
|11
|47:53
|19
|6
|Arizona Coyotes
|21
|4
|1
|4
|12
|42:74
|14
|7
|Vancouver Canucks
|21
|3
|2
|3
|13
|49:68
|13
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Montreal Canadiens
|44
|22
|5
|6
|11
|138:112
|60
|2
|Boston Bruins
|46
|19
|4
|5
|18
|117:113
|51
|3
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|41
|15
|5
|8
|13
|128:120
|48
|4
|Ottawa Senators
|41
|16
|6
|4
|15
|105:107
|48
|5
|Florida Panthers
|45
|12
|8
|8
|17
|106:122
|48
|6
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|44
|17
|3
|4
|20
|123:132
|44
|7
|Detroit Red Wings
|43
|10
|8
|6
|19
|111:127
|42
|8
|Buffalo Sabres
|42
|13
|3
|9
|17
|97:119
|41
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Montreal Canadiens
|22
|16
|0
|2
|4
|78:44
|34
|2
|Ottawa Senators
|24
|9
|4
|4
|7
|60:58
|30
|3
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|22
|9
|3
|2
|8
|66:66
|26
|4
|Florida Panthers
|23
|6
|5
|3
|9
|55:64
|25
|5
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|19
|7
|3
|2
|7
|61:57
|22
|6
|Buffalo Sabres
|20
|6
|3
|3
|8
|45:51
|21
|7
|Boston Bruins
|20
|8
|2
|0
|10
|53:53
|20
|8
|Detroit Red Wings
|21
|8
|0
|3
|10
|54:56
|19
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Boston Bruins
|26
|11
|2
|5
|8
|64:60
|31
|2
|Montreal Canadiens
|22
|6
|5
|4
|7
|60:68
|26
|3
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|22
|8
|2
|6
|6
|67:63
|26
|4
|Florida Panthers
|22
|6
|3
|5
|8
|51:58
|23
|5
|Detroit Red Wings
|22
|2
|8
|3
|9
|57:71
|23
|6
|Buffalo Sabres
|22
|7
|0
|6
|9
|52:68
|20
|7
|Ottawa Senators
|17
|7
|2
|0
|8
|45:49
|18
|8
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|22
|8
|0
|2
|12
|57:66
|18
Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr