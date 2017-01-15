Eishockey: Ergebnisse und Tabellen

Eishockey - NHL 2016/2017 : 91. Spieltag

TagDatumUhrzeitBegegnungErgebnis
Samstag14.01.201719:00Boston Bruins : Philadelphia Flyers 6:3
21:00Colorado Avalanche : Nashville Predators 2:3
Sonntag15.01.201701:00Montreal Canadiens : New York Rangers 5:4
Detroit Red Wings : Pittsburgh Penguins 6:3
Carolina Hurricanes : New York Islanders 7:4
Ottawa Senators : Toronto Maple Leafs 2:4
Florida Panthers : Columbus Blue Jackets 4:3
02:00Arizona Coyotes : Anaheim Ducks 0:3
Dallas Stars : Minnesota Wild 4:5
04:00Edmonton Oilers : Calgary Flames 2:1 (n.P.)
Los Angeles Kings : Winnipeg Jets 3:2 (n.V.)
04:30San José Sharks : St. Louis Blues 0:4

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:28 Uhr

Eastern Conference
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Columbus Blue Jackets 4222749141:9562 PO
2Washington Capitals4222659126:8661 PO
3Montreal Canadiens44225611138:11260 PO
4Pittsburgh Penguins (M)42215511145:12457 PO
5New York Rangers44253115152:11657 PO
6Boston Bruins46194518117:11351 PO
7Philadelphia Flyers45139617132:14350 PO
8Carolina Hurricanes43165715121:11749 PO
9Toronto Maple Leafs41155813128:12048
10Ottawa Senators41166415105:10748
11Florida Panthers45128817106:12248
12Tampa Bay Lightning44173420123:13244
13New Jersey Devils4410791899:12843
14Detroit Red Wings43108619111:12742
15Buffalo Sabres4213391797:11941
16New York Islanders41133817116:12840

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

(M) Meister

Western Conference
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 4123459135:9059 PO
2Chicago Blackhawks45189513124:11359 PO
3Anaheim Ducks45213813122:11456 PO
4Edmonton Oilers45167715128:12153 PO
5San José Sharks43196216112:10052 PO
6St. Louis Blues43175516122:12849 PO
7Calgary Flames46185320119:12549 PO
8Los Angeles Kings431210417110:10848 PO
9Nashville Predators43182716119:11447
10Vancouver Canucks44119519110:12845
11Dallas Stars44162818118:13444
12Winnipeg Jets46155422127:14044
13Arizona Coyotes427662390:13432
14Colorado Avalanche418512782:13727

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 4123459135:9059
2Chicago Blackhawks45189513124:11359
3St. Louis Blues43175516122:12849
4Nashville Predators43182716119:11447
5Dallas Stars44162818118:13444
6Winnipeg Jets46155422127:14044
7Colorado Avalanche418512782:13727

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Chicago Blackhawks 251164480:5538
2St. Louis Blues251244575:6436
3Nashville Predators221115563:5029
4Minnesota Wild181310462:3128
5Dallas Stars231024766:5828
6Winnipeg Jets21741965:6223
7Colorado Avalanche213211541:7311

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 231035573:5931
2Chicago Blackhawks20731944:5821
3Winnipeg Jets258131362:7821
4Nashville Predators217121156:6418
5Colorado Avalanche205301241:6416
6Dallas Stars216041152:7616
7St. Louis Blues185111147:6413

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Metropolitan Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Columbus Blue Jackets 4222749141:9562
2Washington Capitals4222659126:8661
3Pittsburgh Penguins (M)42215511145:12457
4New York Rangers44253115152:11657
5Philadelphia Flyers45139617132:14350
6Carolina Hurricanes43165715121:11749
7New Jersey Devils4410791899:12843
8New York Islanders41133817116:12840

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr

(M) Meister

Metropolitan Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Pittsburgh Penguins 221442289:5438
2Washington Capitals231341572:4135
3Columbus Blue Jackets211151480:4533
4Carolina Hurricanes201141466:5031
5Philadelphia Flyers23863677:6831
6New York Rangers221211875:6127
7New York Islanders23924868:6926
8New Jersey Devils19733649:5323

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Metropolitan Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 New York Rangers 221320777:5530
2Columbus Blue Jackets211123561:5029
3Washington Capitals19924454:4526
4New Jersey Devils253461250:7520
5Pittsburgh Penguins20713956:7019
6Philadelphia Flyers225331155:7519
7Carolina Hurricanes235161155:6718
8New York Islanders18414948:5914

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Anaheim Ducks 45213813122:11456
2Edmonton Oilers45167715128:12153
3San José Sharks43196216112:10052
4Calgary Flames46185320119:12549
5Los Angeles Kings431210417110:10848
6Vancouver Canucks44119519110:12845
7Arizona Coyotes427662390:13432

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Vancouver Canucks 23872661:6032
2Anaheim Ducks211132563:4530
3San José Sharks211131654:4429
4Los Angeles Kings21771663:5529
5Edmonton Oilers21742854:5124
6Calgary Flames239301170:6424
7Arizona Coyotes213521148:6018

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Edmonton Oilers 24935774:7029
2Anaheim Ducks241006859:6926
3Calgary Flames23923949:6125
4San José Sharks228311058:5623
5Los Angeles Kings225331147:5319
6Arizona Coyotes214141242:7414
7Vancouver Canucks213231349:6813

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Tabelle
Heim
Auswärts
Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Montreal Canadiens 44225611138:11260
2Boston Bruins46194518117:11351
3Toronto Maple Leafs41155813128:12048
4Ottawa Senators41166415105:10748
5Florida Panthers45128817106:12248
6Tampa Bay Lightning44173420123:13244
7Detroit Red Wings43108619111:12742
8Buffalo Sabres4213391797:11941

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:56 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Montreal Canadiens 221602478:4434
2Ottawa Senators24944760:5830
3Tampa Bay Lightning22932866:6626
4Florida Panthers23653955:6425
5Toronto Maple Leafs19732761:5722
6Buffalo Sabres20633845:5121
7Boston Bruins208201053:5320
8Detroit Red Wings218031054:5619

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Boston Bruins 261125864:6031
2Montreal Canadiens22654760:6826
3Toronto Maple Leafs22826667:6326
4Florida Panthers22635851:5823
5Detroit Red Wings22283957:7123
6Buffalo Sabres22706952:6820
7Ottawa Senators17720845:4918
8Tampa Bay Lightning228021257:6618

Stand: Sonntag, 15.01.2017, 08:58 Uhr

Darstellung: