Eishockey: Ergebnisse und Tabellen

Eishockey - NHL 2016/2017 : 123. Spieltag
|Tag
|Datum
|Uhrzeit
|Begegnung
|Ergebnis
|Sonntag
|19.02.2017
|06:30
|New York Rangers gegen : Washington Capitals
|Endstand: 2: zu 1
|Sonntag
|19.02.2017
|21:00
|Pittsburgh Penguins gegen : Detroit Red Wings
|Endstand: 2: zu 5
|Sonntag
|19.02.2017
|23:00
|Ottawa Senators gegen : Winnipeg Jets
|Endstand: 2: zu 3
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|00:00
|Columbus Blue Jackets gegen : Nashville Predators
|Endstand: 3: zu 4
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|00:00
|New York Islanders gegen : New Jersey Devils
|Endstand: 6: zu 4
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|00:00
|Buffalo Sabres gegen : Chicago Blackhawks
|Endstand: 1: zu 5
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|01:00
|Carolina Hurricanes gegen : Toronto Maple Leafs
|Endstand: 0: zu 4
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|02:00
|Colorado Avalanche gegen : Tampa Bay Lightning
|Endstand: 2: zu 3 (n.V.)
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|02:30
|San José Sharks gegen : Boston Bruins
|Endstand: 1: zu 2 (n.V.)
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|03:00
|Anaheim Ducks gegen : Los Angeles Kings
|Endstand: 1: zu 0
|Montag
|20.02.2017
|04:00
|Vancouver Canucks gegen : Philadelphia Flyers
|Endstand: 2: zu 3
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:09 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Washington Capitals
|58
|32
|7
|7
|12
|195:126
|85
|PO
|2
|Pittsburgh Penguins (M)
|58
|28
|8
|8
|14
|204:165
|80
|PO
|3
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|58
|27
|10
|5
|16
|187:143
|79
|PO
|4
|New York Rangers
|58
|33
|5
|1
|19
|196:152
|77
|PO
|5
|Montreal Canadiens
|59
|25
|6
|8
|20
|166:153
|70
|PO
|6
|Ottawa Senators
|57
|24
|7
|6
|20
|156:152
|68
|PO
|7
|Boston Bruins
|59
|24
|6
|6
|23
|159:156
|66
|PO
|8
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|58
|22
|5
|11
|20
|181:173
|65
|PO
|9
|Florida Panthers
|57
|17
|10
|10
|20
|147:161
|64
|10
|New York Islanders
|58
|23
|4
|10
|21
|174:174
|64
|11
|Philadelphia Flyers
|59
|17
|11
|7
|24
|154:179
|63
|12
|Buffalo Sabres
|60
|19
|7
|10
|24
|147:168
|62
|13
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|58
|21
|5
|8
|24
|160:166
|60
|14
|New Jersey Devils
|59
|17
|8
|10
|24
|138:170
|60
|15
|Detroit Red Wings
|59
|14
|10
|10
|25
|149:175
|58
|16
|Carolina Hurricanes
|55
|18
|6
|8
|23
|141:162
|56
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
(M) Meister
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|58
|33
|6
|6
|13
|195:133
|84
|PO
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|59
|26
|10
|5
|18
|172:151
|77
|PO
|3
|San José Sharks
|60
|28
|7
|7
|18
|166:144
|77
|PO
|4
|Edmonton Oilers
|59
|23
|9
|8
|19
|171:152
|72
|PO
|5
|Anaheim Ducks
|60
|27
|4
|10
|19
|154:151
|72
|PO
|6
|St. Louis Blues
|59
|24
|7
|5
|23
|169:171
|67
|PO
|7
|Nashville Predators
|58
|25
|3
|8
|22
|164:159
|64
|PO
|8
|Calgary Flames
|59
|21
|8
|4
|26
|153:167
|62
|PO
|9
|Winnipeg Jets
|62
|23
|5
|5
|29
|180:194
|61
|10
|Los Angeles Kings
|58
|17
|11
|4
|26
|143:145
|60
|11
|Vancouver Canucks
|60
|16
|10
|6
|28
|142:172
|58
|12
|Dallas Stars
|60
|20
|3
|10
|27
|165:193
|56
|13
|Arizona Coyotes
|57
|11
|9
|7
|30
|137:181
|47
|14
|Colorado Avalanche
|57
|10
|6
|3
|38
|113:190
|35
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|58
|33
|6
|6
|13
|195:133
|84
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|59
|26
|10
|5
|18
|172:151
|77
|3
|St. Louis Blues
|59
|24
|7
|5
|23
|169:171
|67
|4
|Nashville Predators
|58
|25
|3
|8
|22
|164:159
|64
|5
|Winnipeg Jets
|62
|23
|5
|5
|29
|180:194
|61
|6
|Dallas Stars
|60
|20
|3
|10
|27
|165:193
|56
|7
|Colorado Avalanche
|57
|10
|6
|3
|38
|113:190
|35
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|29
|19
|2
|1
|7
|100:58
|43
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|30
|12
|6
|4
|8
|92:73
|40
|3
|St. Louis Blues
|31
|14
|4
|4
|9
|95:90
|40
|4
|Nashville Predators
|29
|15
|1
|6
|7
|86:71
|38
|5
|Dallas Stars
|31
|13
|3
|6
|9
|96:85
|38
|6
|Winnipeg Jets
|29
|10
|4
|1
|14
|91:90
|29
|7
|Colorado Avalanche
|28
|5
|2
|2
|19
|61:96
|16
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Minnesota Wild
|29
|14
|4
|5
|6
|95:75
|41
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks
|29
|14
|4
|1
|10
|80:78
|37
|3
|Winnipeg Jets
|33
|13
|1
|4
|15
|89:104
|32
|4
|St. Louis Blues
|28
|10
|3
|1
|14
|74:81
|27
|5
|Nashville Predators
|29
|10
|2
|2
|15
|78:88
|26
|6
|Colorado Avalanche
|29
|5
|4
|1
|19
|52:94
|19
|7
|Dallas Stars
|29
|7
|0
|4
|18
|69:108
|18
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Washington Capitals
|58
|32
|7
|7
|12
|195:126
|85
|2
|Pittsburgh Penguins (M)
|58
|28
|8
|8
|14
|204:165
|80
|3
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|58
|27
|10
|5
|16
|187:143
|79
|4
|New York Rangers
|58
|33
|5
|1
|19
|196:152
|77
|5
|New York Islanders
|58
|23
|4
|10
|21
|174:174
|64
|6
|Philadelphia Flyers
|59
|17
|11
|7
|24
|154:179
|63
|7
|New Jersey Devils
|59
|17
|8
|10
|24
|138:170
|60
|8
|Carolina Hurricanes
|55
|18
|6
|8
|23
|141:162
|56
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
(M) Meister
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|31
|17
|7
|3
|4
|122:81
|51
|2
|Washington Capitals
|30
|20
|4
|1
|5
|110:52
|49
|3
|New York Islanders
|34
|17
|3
|6
|8
|112:96
|46
|4
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|31
|15
|6
|1
|9
|102:69
|43
|5
|New York Rangers
|31
|18
|1
|1
|11
|106:88
|39
|6
|Philadelphia Flyers
|30
|10
|7
|4
|9
|86:81
|38
|7
|Carolina Hurricanes
|26
|13
|4
|2
|7
|75:68
|36
|8
|New Jersey Devils
|28
|10
|3
|4
|11
|65:80
|30
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|New York Rangers
|27
|15
|4
|0
|8
|90:64
|38
|2
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|27
|12
|4
|4
|7
|85:74
|36
|3
|Washington Capitals
|28
|12
|3
|6
|7
|85:74
|36
|4
|New Jersey Devils
|31
|7
|5
|6
|13
|73:90
|30
|5
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|27
|11
|1
|5
|10
|82:84
|29
|6
|Philadelphia Flyers
|29
|7
|4
|3
|15
|68:98
|25
|7
|Carolina Hurricanes
|29
|5
|2
|6
|16
|66:94
|20
|8
|New York Islanders
|24
|6
|1
|4
|13
|62:78
|18
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|San José Sharks
|60
|28
|7
|7
|18
|166:144
|77
|2
|Edmonton Oilers
|59
|23
|9
|8
|19
|171:152
|72
|3
|Anaheim Ducks
|60
|27
|4
|10
|19
|154:151
|72
|4
|Calgary Flames
|59
|21
|8
|4
|26
|153:167
|62
|5
|Los Angeles Kings
|58
|17
|11
|4
|26
|143:145
|60
|6
|Vancouver Canucks
|60
|16
|10
|6
|28
|142:172
|58
|7
|Arizona Coyotes
|57
|11
|9
|7
|30
|137:181
|47
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|San José Sharks
|29
|14
|4
|4
|7
|76:65
|40
|2
|Anaheim Ducks
|28
|14
|4
|3
|7
|75:58
|39
|3
|Vancouver Canucks
|30
|10
|8
|3
|9
|73:77
|39
|4
|Edmonton Oilers
|28
|10
|5
|3
|10
|77:73
|33
|5
|Los Angeles Kings
|26
|8
|7
|1
|10
|76:68
|31
|6
|Calgary Flames
|29
|12
|3
|0
|14
|89:84
|30
|7
|Arizona Coyotes
|29
|5
|7
|3
|14
|73:84
|27
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Edmonton Oilers
|31
|13
|4
|5
|9
|94:79
|39
|2
|San José Sharks
|31
|14
|3
|3
|11
|90:79
|37
|3
|Anaheim Ducks
|32
|13
|0
|7
|12
|79:93
|33
|4
|Calgary Flames
|30
|9
|5
|4
|12
|64:83
|32
|5
|Los Angeles Kings
|32
|9
|4
|3
|16
|67:77
|29
|6
|Arizona Coyotes
|28
|6
|2
|4
|16
|64:97
|20
|7
|Vancouver Canucks
|30
|6
|2
|3
|19
|69:95
|19
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Montreal Canadiens
|59
|25
|6
|8
|20
|166:153
|70
|2
|Ottawa Senators
|57
|24
|7
|6
|20
|156:152
|68
|3
|Boston Bruins
|59
|24
|6
|6
|23
|159:156
|66
|4
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|58
|22
|5
|11
|20
|181:173
|65
|5
|Florida Panthers
|57
|17
|10
|10
|20
|147:161
|64
|6
|Buffalo Sabres
|60
|19
|7
|10
|24
|147:168
|62
|7
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|58
|21
|5
|8
|24
|160:166
|60
|8
|Detroit Red Wings
|59
|14
|10
|10
|25
|149:175
|58
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Montreal Canadiens
|30
|18
|0
|4
|8
|96:65
|40
|2
|Ottawa Senators
|32
|12
|4
|6
|10
|81:82
|38
|3
|Buffalo Sabres
|30
|10
|5
|4
|11
|72:76
|34
|4
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|28
|11
|3
|4
|10
|88:81
|32
|5
|Florida Panthers
|27
|8
|6
|3
|10
|68:77
|31
|6
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|26
|10
|4
|2
|10
|79:77
|30
|7
|Boston Bruins
|28
|12
|3
|0
|13
|80:76
|30
|8
|Detroit Red Wings
|30
|10
|2
|5
|13
|74:81
|29
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr
|Rang
|Verein
|Sp
|S
|SV
|NV
|N
|T
|P
|Quali
|1
|Boston Bruins
|31
|12
|3
|6
|10
|79:80
|36
|2
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|30
|11
|2
|7
|10
|93:92
|33
|3
|Florida Panthers
|30
|9
|4
|7
|10
|79:84
|33
|4
|Ottawa Senators
|25
|12
|3
|0
|10
|75:70
|30
|5
|Montreal Canadiens
|29
|7
|6
|4
|12
|70:88
|30
|6
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|32
|11
|1
|6
|14
|81:89
|30
|7
|Detroit Red Wings
|29
|4
|8
|5
|12
|75:94
|29
|8
|Buffalo Sabres
|30
|9
|2
|6
|13
|75:92
|28
Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr