Eishockey: Ergebnisse und Tabellen

Eishockey - NHL 2016/2017 : 123. Spieltag

TagDatumUhrzeitBegegnungErgebnis
Sonntag19.02.201706:30New York Rangers : Washington Capitals 2:1
21:00Pittsburgh Penguins : Detroit Red Wings 2:5
23:00Ottawa Senators : Winnipeg Jets 2:3
Montag20.02.201700:00Columbus Blue Jackets : Nashville Predators 3:4
New York Islanders : New Jersey Devils 6:4
Buffalo Sabres : Chicago Blackhawks 1:5
01:00Carolina Hurricanes : Toronto Maple Leafs 0:4
02:00Colorado Avalanche : Tampa Bay Lightning 2:3 (n.V.)
02:30San José Sharks : Boston Bruins 1:2 (n.V.)
03:00Anaheim Ducks : Los Angeles Kings 1:0
04:00Vancouver Canucks : Philadelphia Flyers 2:3

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:09 Uhr

Eastern Conference
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Washington Capitals 58327712195:12685 PO
2Pittsburgh Penguins (M)58288814204:16580 PO
3Columbus Blue Jackets582710516187:14379 PO
4New York Rangers58335119196:15277 PO
5Montreal Canadiens59256820166:15370 PO
6Ottawa Senators57247620156:15268 PO
7Boston Bruins59246623159:15666 PO
8Toronto Maple Leafs582251120181:17365 PO
9Florida Panthers5717101020147:16164
10New York Islanders582341021174:17464
11Philadelphia Flyers591711724154:17963
12Buffalo Sabres601971024147:16862
13Tampa Bay Lightning58215824160:16660
14New Jersey Devils591781024138:17060
15Detroit Red Wings5914101025149:17558
16Carolina Hurricanes55186823141:16256

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

(M) Meister

Western Conference
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 58336613195:13384 PO
2Chicago Blackhawks592610518172:15177 PO
3San José Sharks60287718166:14477 PO
4Edmonton Oilers59239819171:15272 PO
5Anaheim Ducks602741019154:15172 PO
6St. Louis Blues59247523169:17167 PO
7Nashville Predators58253822164:15964 PO
8Calgary Flames59218426153:16762 PO
9Winnipeg Jets62235529180:19461
10Los Angeles Kings581711426143:14560
11Vancouver Canucks601610628142:17258
12Dallas Stars602031027165:19356
13Arizona Coyotes57119730137:18147
14Colorado Avalanche57106338113:19035

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 58336613195:13384
2Chicago Blackhawks592610518172:15177
3St. Louis Blues59247523169:17167
4Nashville Predators58253822164:15964
5Winnipeg Jets62235529180:19461
6Dallas Stars602031027165:19356
7Colorado Avalanche57106338113:19035

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 2919217100:5843
2Chicago Blackhawks301264892:7340
3St. Louis Blues311444995:9040
4Nashville Predators291516786:7138
5Dallas Stars311336996:8538
6Winnipeg Jets2910411491:9029
7Colorado Avalanche285221961:9616

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Central Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Minnesota Wild 291445695:7541
2Chicago Blackhawks2914411080:7837
3Winnipeg Jets3313141589:10432
4St. Louis Blues2810311474:8127
5Nashville Predators2910221578:8826
6Colorado Avalanche295411952:9419
7Dallas Stars297041869:10818

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Metropolitan Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Washington Capitals 58327712195:12685
2Pittsburgh Penguins (M)58288814204:16580
3Columbus Blue Jackets582710516187:14379
4New York Rangers58335119196:15277
5New York Islanders582341021174:17464
6Philadelphia Flyers591711724154:17963
7New Jersey Devils591781024138:17060
8Carolina Hurricanes55186823141:16256

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

(M) Meister

Metropolitan Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Pittsburgh Penguins 3117734122:8151
2Washington Capitals3020415110:5249
3New York Islanders3417368112:9646
4Columbus Blue Jackets3115619102:6943
5New York Rangers31181111106:8839
6Philadelphia Flyers301074986:8138
7Carolina Hurricanes261342775:6836
8New Jersey Devils2810341165:8030

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Metropolitan Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 New York Rangers 271540890:6438
2Columbus Blue Jackets271244785:7436
3Washington Capitals281236785:7436
4New Jersey Devils317561373:9030
5Pittsburgh Penguins2711151082:8429
6Philadelphia Flyers297431568:9825
7Carolina Hurricanes295261666:9420
8New York Islanders246141362:7818

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 San José Sharks 60287718166:14477
2Edmonton Oilers59239819171:15272
3Anaheim Ducks602741019154:15172
4Calgary Flames59218426153:16762
5Los Angeles Kings581711426143:14560
6Vancouver Canucks601610628142:17258
7Arizona Coyotes57119730137:18147

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 San José Sharks 291444776:6540
2Anaheim Ducks281443775:5839
3Vancouver Canucks301083973:7739
4Edmonton Oilers2810531077:7333
5Los Angeles Kings268711076:6831
6Calgary Flames2912301489:8430
7Arizona Coyotes295731473:8427

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Pacific Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Edmonton Oilers 311345994:7939
2San José Sharks3114331190:7937
3Anaheim Ducks3213071279:9333
4Calgary Flames309541264:8332
5Los Angeles Kings329431667:7729
6Arizona Coyotes286241664:9720
7Vancouver Canucks306231969:9519

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Montreal Canadiens 59256820166:15370
2Ottawa Senators57247620156:15268
3Boston Bruins59246623159:15666
4Toronto Maple Leafs582251120181:17365
5Florida Panthers5717101020147:16164
6Buffalo Sabres601971024147:16862
7Tampa Bay Lightning58215824160:16660
8Detroit Red Wings5914101025149:17558

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Montreal Canadiens 301804896:6540
2Ottawa Senators3212461081:8238
3Buffalo Sabres3010541172:7634
4Toronto Maple Leafs2811341088:8132
5Florida Panthers278631068:7731
6Tampa Bay Lightning2610421079:7730
7Boston Bruins2812301380:7630
8Detroit Red Wings3010251374:8129

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

Atlantic Division
RangVereinSp S SV NV N T P Quali
1 Boston Bruins 3112361079:8036
2Toronto Maple Leafs3011271093:9233
3Florida Panthers309471079:8433
4Ottawa Senators2512301075:7030
5Montreal Canadiens297641270:8830
6Tampa Bay Lightning3211161481:8930
7Detroit Red Wings294851275:9429
8Buffalo Sabres309261375:9228

Stand: Montag, 20.02.2017, 08:10 Uhr

