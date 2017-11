Video starten, abbrechen mit Escape

Video: Seppelt: "WADA will rule russian Anti-Doping-Agency Not-Code-Compliant"

Sportschau | 12.11.2017 | Länge: 03:12 Min.

According to informations the WADA will rule the russian Anti-Doping-Agency Not-Code-Compliant, meaning it doesn't fullfil the requirements due to Russia denying the state-run doping program and refuse access to sealed samples. The ruling could lead to an russian exclusion from the Olympic Winter Games, pressure is now on IOC. | video