Doping Controls via GPS monitoring?

Sportschau | 25.02.2017 | 06:01 Min. | Verfügbar bis 25.02.2018 | Das Erste

The current doping control system: data protectionist specialists consider it to be unlawful and athletes find it impractical. Currently a german former track and field athlete is developing an alternative model based on a GPS transmitter. Is this the beginning of a new era in the fight against doping in sports or is it a step towards total surveillance.