Skilanglauf: Medaillengewinner unter Manipulationsverdacht

Video: Doping Top Secret - Olympic conspiracy (part two)

New research by the ARD doping editorial team shows: Manipulating the doping control system is seemingly possible. The newest generation of doping sample bottles, introduced only in September 2017 and marketed by the manufacturer as absolutely tamper-proof, can be opened. In addition to that, both the new and the old generation of the bottles can be copied. | video